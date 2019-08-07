Menu
Roberta Williams has reportedly been arrested. Picture: David Crosling
Crime

Roberta Williams arrested at Melbourne home

by Brianna Travers
7th Aug 2019 8:04 AM
GANGLAND widow Roberta Williams has been arrested this morning in Melbourne's north west.

Footage shows Williams in handcuffs, being escorted from a residential property by police in an unmarked car.

Victoria Police Fraud and Extortion Squad confirmed it executed four search warrants today in Craigieburn, Greensborough and Strathmore as part of an ongoing investigation.

"This investigation centres on allegations of false imprisonment and extortion with threats to kill," a police spokeswoman said.

- Do you know more? Email brianna.travers@news.com.au

Roberta Williams was arrested after a series of raids across Melbourne this morning.
"A 50-year-old Strathmore woman, two Greensborough men aged 24 and 27, and a 24-year-old Craigieburn man were arrested and are currently assisting police with their inquiries.

"As the investigation is ongoing we're not in a position to comment further."

It comes weeks after a cameraman behind the gangland widow's reality TV show was charged with kidnapping and extortion.

Victoria Police have charged a 36-year-old man with false imprisonment, threats to kill and assault charges after an incident in Collingwood on July 9.

The victim, Ryan, claimed he was lured into an apartment and forced at gunpoint to ask relatives to transfer $17, triple-0 to a bank account.

The man was arrested on July 12 at a Melbourne airport. He has been bailed to appear in court in October.

More to come

