Robertson sets aside family tragedy to join Shorten in Rocky

DESPITE a recent family tragedy, the new Labor candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson couldn't be dissuaded from joining Labor leader Bill Shorten on his visit to Rockhampton.

Mr Shorten believed that his Capricornia candidate had the goods to deliver for the people CQ, once they got to know him.

"Russell, I think brings a whole set of classic Labor values, which I think once a lot of people get to know Russell will say this is really good,” Mr Shorten said.

After he was announced as Labor's candidate last week, The Morning Bulletin struggled to contact the Moranbah coal miner and CFMEU union leader to gain further details on his sudden rise to prominence.

As it turned out, Mr Robertson was grappling with a death in the family which forced him to put his plans to relocate to Rockhampton on hold.

Labor's Capricornia candidate Russell Robertson is soldiering on despite a recent family tragedy. Leighton Smith

"My plan is to get down here and move, there's just been a few family matters that popped up last week,” Mr Robertson said.

"For those of you who don't know, my father passed away last week, I had to deal with that.

"That happened last Sunday so I wasn't dodging media, I wasn't in the space to be able to do that, I was off-line organising my family.”

His father, Arthur Ray Robertson, died at the age of 70 and was laid to rest on Tuesday in Gracemere Cemetery.

Mr Shorten said he told Mr Robertson that "he didn't have to be here today but he's very determined”, "you're allowed to put family first”.

Mr Robertson conceded that his installation into Rockhampton was going to be a little bit slower than he hoped while he sought to get the family's affairs in order.

"It just means a little bit more travelling than I would have liked but so be it,” he said

"I'll be travelling down here more than living here for the first half of this year.”

ELECTION READY: Opposition leader Bill Shorten and Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK210218ashorten

He described CQ as his "little hub”, having grown up in Clermont and Moranbah a as member of a mining family, spending his holidays in Yeppoon, his mum and dad retired to Ridgelands and his sister was living in Gracemere.

As a coal miner, Mr Robertson planned to make job security a job priority after having seen first-hand the impacts of insecure work, casualisation and out of control use of labour hire companies had on workers.

"In order for someone to have a permanent job as opposed to a casual job, it's seen as cheaper and it's seen as cheaper for a casual operation,” Mr Robertson said.

"But you don't get the corporate knowledge, you don't get the follow through, you don't get the ownership and the bind of an employee - I'm seeing that where I work.”

Mr Shorten regarded labour hire as "often being the advance guard of casualisation” and if he won the election, he planned to implement tighter regulation upon in.

