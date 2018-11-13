Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rochedale Shopping Village held a relaunch party last Saturday, more than one year after it was devastated by the fire. Picture: Renae Droop
Rochedale Shopping Village held a relaunch party last Saturday, more than one year after it was devastated by the fire. Picture: Renae Droop
News

Shopping centre ‘back to normal’ after huge fire

by Danielle Buckley
13th Nov 2018 7:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCHEDALE Shopping Village has officially reopened more than one year after it was gutted by fire in an alleged arson attack.

On September 18, 2017 the centre was forced to close one wing after a fire broke out in the Lahore Grill Restaurant.

Last Saturday, it was welcomed back by the community at the centre's official relaunch party.

 

Everyone from Austin Powers to the Mad Hatter turned out for the relaunch party.
Everyone from Austin Powers to the Mad Hatter turned out for the relaunch party.

 

In total, 14 businesses were affected and centre manager Carmelo Trimarchi said the fire placed "a lot of emotional stress" on small businesses.

"It took close to 12 months of trading," he said.

"It disrupted business and created a lot of anxiety for our traders. It's great to see tenants trading and that their concerns and the wait and uncertainty is gone."

 

Rochedale Village Shopping Centre pictured in January during its rebuild. Picture: Renae Droop
Rochedale Village Shopping Centre pictured in January during its rebuild. Picture: Renae Droop

 

All businesses, except for Lifeline and Lahore Grill, have returned to the centre with new tenants Hello World and Hygge Hair moving in.

Police charged a 27-year-old man from Kuraby in relation to the alleged arson and he will next appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court December 13.

Senior constable Laurie Catterson from Rochedale South police was one of the officers who attended the day.

She said it was great to see many people from the community returning to support the centre.

 

Police, emergency services and other community groups turned out for the official reopening last Saturday.
Police, emergency services and other community groups turned out for the official reopening last Saturday.

 

"The impact of the fire has been felt across the community and it's great to see so many people turn out to support local business," senior constable Catterson said.

Mr Trimarchi said the centre plans to hold two more events before Christmas to help spread the word that the centre is "back to normal".

arson business fire shopping centre

Top Stories

    GKI: Developers and traditional owners discuss bright future

    premium_icon GKI: Developers and traditional owners discuss bright future

    Business WATCH: Woppaburra elder says meeting the new owners was the start of a robust relationship where everyone stood to gain.

    • 13th Nov 2018 6:52 AM
    Huge $9.1M funding set to open doors for more CQUni students

    premium_icon Huge $9.1M funding set to open doors for more CQUni students

    Politics Govt funding will go towards more than 100 more student spaces

    Hoon destroys $72k car in 'childish' act on sporting fields

    premium_icon Hoon destroys $72k car in 'childish' act on sporting fields

    Crime Police noticed headlights and heard engines revving on footy fields

    PM promises every banking misconduct submission will be read

    premium_icon PM promises every banking misconduct submission will be read

    Politics There is still a push for regional hearings in the Royal Commission

    Local Partners