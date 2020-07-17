Rock band releases visual album for their debut masterpiece

INSPIRED by the latest works of Australian rock band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Rockhampton band Falling Echoes have released a new visual album for their debut record COUNTERCLOCKWISE.

Bandmates Cris Matheson and Aaron Walker met through a mutual friend, famous children’s book author Ged Maybury, who was filming a music video for his steampunk novel Across the Stonewind Sky in Brisbane many years ago and had asked both musicians for their assistance.

Cris and Aaron had both been in the music scene for a number of years, doing different things, and immediately connected.

In 2013, the duo released their debut album COUNTERCLOCKWISE.

Falling Echoes' debut album COUNTERCLOCKWISE.

Cris, who is also the author of two novels and a meditation teacher with 35 years of experience in consciousness expansion, said they wanted to do something that was minimal and simple but also heavy on atmosphere.

He described the album as having stark sounds of the 1980s post punk scene, mixed with spirituality to make it a “mind trip”.

“We both have roots in the punk scene and liked that powerful early 80s sound,” he said.

“We also wanted something atmospheric and I wanted to reflect some of those larger mindscapes I have experienced over the last 35 years through consciousness expansion and meditation.

“We wanted to represent bigger things but still be exciting.

“It’s an entertaining electro-rock album with a spiritual element to it. It’s a sound you don’t hear on the radio anymore.”

Several years later, Falling Echoes decided to revisit their debut record and release it as a visual album.

“We saw Nick Cave had recently done that for his new album Ghosteen,” Cri said.

“It’s an interesting concept to have a video for the album.

“It takes you through these ethereal mindscapes, having the words and lyrics come up. It puts you in a very receptive mood and adds to the experience of the whole album.

“It was an excellent idea and one I hadn’t seen before.”

Cris Matheson from Rockhampton band Falling Echoes

To help promote the release of the visual album, Cris was featured on Sharon Ann Rowland’s podcast The Open Minded Skeptic, which is linked to e-Oddities Magazine.

He said the album had been well received, being downloaded by people all over the world and even receiving airplay in Russia.

“We only released the visual album six months ago and it has already gotten about 6000 views on YouTube,” he said.

“It jumped up 4000 overnight from the podcast last month. It is starting to snowball.

“Reading through the comments, it has achieved what its intention was.

“People say they feel like they going to a different dimension and seem to be having a spiritual experience listening to it.

“People also feel they have had an expanded consciousness trip while watching it, which is good because it was inspired by that and I wasn’t sure if people would get that.”

Although Cris and Aaron are now living in separate towns, plans are in the works for a second album.

“I have written all the music for the next album,” Cris said.

“We are taking a different approach to beef it up.

“COUNTERCLOCKWISE was very minimal and atmospheric, but the next one we are going to make will be more rock and roll.”

You can watch Falling Echoes’ visual album COUNTERCLOCKWISE on YouTube or purchase a copy at bandcamp.