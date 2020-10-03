ROCK BOTTOM: Drug mule caught up in cheeky jail drop

WITH drugs squeezed into two balloons, Chantelle Jade Simpson walked into Maryborough Correctional Centre to smuggle the package to her jailed partner.

But she was spotted slipping the package to him during visiting hours and the drugs were later found when they fell out from between the buttocks of the man when he was searched by police.

These were the details read out in Maryborough District Court which heard that when Simpson was first questioned by police, she denied handing anything to the man, claiming he intended to hand something to her.

But Simpson eventually admitted to the drug drop.

Simpson pleaded guilty to aggravated supply of dangerous drugs within a correctional centre.

The court heard she had tried to smuggle Subutex into the prison, which is used for the treatment of opiate addictions.

The court was told the relationship began when Simpson was encouraged to write to the man, who was in prison.

They exchanged letters and he fooled her into thinking he was misunderstood, the court was told.

His level of contact with Simpson tended to increase when he needed somewhere to stay when he was on bail or out on parole.

The court heard the man was in custody again when a third party contacted Simpson and threatened violence towards her property and daughter unless she agreed to smuggle the drugs.

It was said to be the most stupid thing Simpson had ever done and she had been fooled by a man who was never worth her time.

Simpson was sentenced to nine months in prison, wholly suspended for two years.