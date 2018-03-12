'Rock concert' feel promised for show-stopping Rocky musical

WE WILL ROCK YOU: Maddison McDonald and Jacob Goves (pictured in character and at rehearsals) share their excitement for the 'rock concert' production.

AN ACTION-packed, rocket-fuelled adventure with a string of some of the world's most beloved rock music.

That's what audiences can expect from We Will Rock You when it opens at the Pilbeam Theatre this week.

Jacob Goves and Maddison McDonald take the lead as Gallileo Figaro and Scaramouche in the production which builds a fresh and exciting story off Queen's iconic music.

The songs will have everyone singing along and that energetic, "rock concert” feel is exactly what Jacob and Maddison hope audiences will love about the production.

"We don't want them to feel like they're sitting here watching a traditional musical,” Jacob told The Morning Bulletin.

"We want that hyped-up energy you get at a concert.”

Maddison and Jacob hoped the show's iconic soundtrack would bring in a whole new audience.

"It is something completely different, it's going to a whole new genre,” Maddison said.

"It's also not your traditional musical theatre songs as well, it's music that everybody knows.”

"I think it will draw a lot of people who wouldn't usually come to see musicals into the theatre, which is awesome,” Jacob said.

Both Jacob and Maddison have pursued careers outside the region before returning to perform in front of their home crowd at the Pilbeam.

Jacob works as a pharmacist during the day, but said his love of performing and musical theatre meant he couldn't miss the chance to perform in the musical, written by Ben Elton.

He said it was great to work so closely with Maddison, who has studied musical theatre, as well as director and choreographer Wayne Scott and Katie Kermond.

We Will Rock You marks the couple's fourth production in Rockhampton, following the success of Wicked, Mary Poppins and Evita.

The rock musical is a little different for the couple, but it's been a fun ride with the dozens of locals making up the cast and crew.

"Particularly at the end of the show, it is a rock concert,” he said.

Wayne said the elements of the show allowed the production team more "theatrical licence” than they had with previous productions.

"We're able to sort of take ownership a little bit more,” he said.

"Obviously we've got to stick to the book and the music, we don't want to change that because it's fantastic, but from a perspective of the show and the performances, we can play around a little bit and take ownership.”

Katie said she was always blown away by the talent of Rockhampton's performers.

"To see great people doing what they do so well ... it's just a delight,” she said.

"We've had times already where in rehearsal, the hair on the back of your neck stands up.”

On Friday, an extra show was added to the We Will Rock You schedule, bringing the total to six shows for the season.

