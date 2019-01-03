Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rocks were hurled at Andrew Kessell's b-double travelling south on the Pacific Highway.
Rocks were hurled at Andrew Kessell's b-double travelling south on the Pacific Highway.
News

Rock 'explodes' truck windscreen

Kate Dodd
by
3rd Jan 2019 12:38 PM | Updated: 12:58 PM

SANDY Beach truck driver Andrew Kessells has told Prime 7 News North Coast about the "very scary moment" his window exploded when a rock was thrown at him from an overpass.

The report said Andrew's truck was one of six hit during 1am and 2am on New Year's Eve on the Pacific Motorway near Coffs Harbour.

The rock smashed through his windscreen, he said, spraying glass around the cabin.

"If I wasn't wearing glasses at the time, chances are I would have had shards of glass in my eyes," he said.

The b-doubles automatic braking system caused the brakes to lock up on impact.

"The truck swerved to the right and (I was) lucky there were no cars beside me otherwise they wouldn't have been here today," he told Prime 7.

Police said one of the six vehicles was so badly damaged it needed to be towed away and they were appealing for witnesses with information to come forward.

More Stories

dangerous editors picks lucky escape nsw rock throwers truck truck driver
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Tributes flow for Gracemere miner killed in dozer tragedy

    premium_icon Tributes flow for Gracemere miner killed in dozer tragedy

    News Friends and family devastated by the loss of a 'great man'.

    Teen charged with drink driving after crashing car into tree

    premium_icon Teen charged with drink driving after crashing car into tree

    News Eye witnesses say they were appalled by the behaviour of the teen

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:32 PM
    'It was a pleasure and privilege to have him in my life'

    premium_icon 'It was a pleasure and privilege to have him in my life'

    News Rocky sports coach pays tribute to her beloved nephew

    Respect the royals says Rockhampton's own Lady Yocklunn

    premium_icon Respect the royals says Rockhampton's own Lady Yocklunn

    News Husband was Director of Protocol for Queen in Papua New Guinea.

    Local Partners