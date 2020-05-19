Rock legend’s wife found dead after divorce

Paddy Bowden, the estranged wife of Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, has been found dead in her London apartment.

Police were called to her flat in Chiswick, west London, around 10am local time on Monday morning.

Just last November it was announced that Dickinson and Bowden were splitting after 29 years of marriage, with the divorce settlement costing Dickinson $A84.3 million.

Dickinson, 61, moved to Paris where he now lives with his new partner, glamorous fitness instructor Leana Dolci.

Bruce Dickinson's new flame Leana Dolci is said to be fifteen years his junior. Picture: Instagram.

In a statement, he said, "This is a terrible tragedy which appears to be a tragic accident."

"Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated. Out of respect for Paddy we won't be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family."

Bowden was pronounced dead on arrival, according to the London Ambulance Service.

"We were called at 9:42am today to reports of a person unwell in Barrowgate Road, Chiswick, a spokesperson said.

"We sent two ambulance crews to the scene - the first one arriving within two minutes. Sadly, the patient had already died."

Dickinson and Bowden married in 1990 after two years together.

Bruce Dickinson Iron Maiden performing in Mexico City. Picture: John McMurtrie.

His busty new flame, Dolci, is an Iron Maiden superfan who had apparently followed the band around for ten years before getting together officially with Dickinson last year.

Four years ago, Dickinson recovered from stage three throat cancer that had caused two tumours on his tongue.

He was supported by Bowden and their three children - Austin, 29, Griffin, 27, and daughter Kia, 28.

Dickinson received six months of intense chemotherapy and radiation treatment before he was given the all-clear.

In 2017, Dickinson wrote an autobiography called What Does This Button Do?

Surviving cancer had given him a new appreciation of life, Dickinson told Rolling Stone magazine. "Living is living now, every minute, every second, for right now," he said.

Iron Maiden is one of the most successful metal bands of all time, selling over 80 million albums since they formed in East London in 1975.

