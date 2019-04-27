Rock smash through glass, alcohol grab and crash stolen van

A MAN who managed to stay out of trouble for four years has been jailed and ordered to pay $3637.95 compensation after smashing into a pub, stealing $880 of alcohol and then crashing a stolen car.

Kyle Lyjett Hayden, 25, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of burglary and one of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said CCTV captured Hayden and two others using rocks to smash the front glass door of Central Park Tavern in Labrador on the Gold Coast on May 16 and stealing $881 of alcohol.

Ms Marsden said they took off in a van stolen on May 10. The van with was found severely damaged due to being crashed, and had empty cans strewn throughout.

She said cards belonging to Hayden were found in the vehicle and DNA swabs taken from the cans matched him.

She tendered three quotes and a receipt including one from an auto-electrician for fixing a mobiliser.

Ms Marsden said the van owner did not have insurance and was out of pocket $1978.40.

She said her file indicated no one else was charged for these offences.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Hayden had not offended for four years prior to this and had worked in part-time and casual roles in various jobs.

Ms Craven said his mother, who lives in Brisbane, was in court in support.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Hayden to six months prison with parole release on June 26, along with paying restitution totalling $3637.95.

"I note there has been an improvement in your behaviour since March 2015, however I do note you have been previously convicted for similar type behaviour and received terms of prison,” Mr Press said.