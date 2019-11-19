Menu
Crime

Rock-throwing teens wreak havoc on stores, cars

by NATASHA EMECK, natasha.emeck@news.com.au
19th Nov 2019 6:48 AM
A LARGE gang of kids has been caught on CCTV walking around Alice Springs at night throwing rocks and breaking store windows.

SportsPower owner Janine Konidaris said the store's security camera caught footage of at least 13 kids walking around Railway Terrace at 4am on Friday throwing rocks at local businesses.

She said they smashed and cracked nine panel windows at their store which could cost up to $3500 to replace.

CCTV footage caught a group of at least 13 teens walking around Alice Springs at night, throwing rocks at businesses and breaking windows. Picture: Supplied

"It's just been non-stop recently with the rock throwing," she said.

"They were throwing them at shops and at cars and even police a few days ago.

"We've heard from other businesses in town they were out doing it again over the weekend too."

A spokeswoman from NT Police said they were still investigating the property offences.

