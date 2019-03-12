Rocket dream team coming together after new 2019 signing

BASKETBALL: Rockhampton Rockets have announced their latest signing for the 2019 season.

Fresh out of last season with Brisbane in the Australia State League, Nelson Kahler is currently playing in Spain, and will be joining the Rockets squad in May.

"He's been playing in our league for the last two years,” Rockets coach Neal Tweedy said.

"He was with Logan two years ago and then Brisbane last year.

"I felt he was under-utilised in the League and will be a great fit for us in that four five position.

"He's out of the Sunshine Coast and is well travelled.

"He's been overseas and has played in a college system.”

Standing at six foot nine, Kahler's impressive size and athleticism is expected to be an attribute to the team.

"He's a great athlete. He's a rim protector and we're excited to get him here,” Tweedy said.

"The only issue is he'll be a little late but hopefully we can fit him in once he gets here in week three or four.

"Brisbane is a very different system to what we run here as they play a lot of up tempo and don't post up their bigs very often.

"Our system is more based around throwing it into the post and we feel like once it goes in, he knows what to do with the ball.”

Tweedy said Kahler's rebounding and shot blocking abilities were stand-out skills that were factors in the signing.

"The team is looking pretty good at the moment,” he said.

"The U23s are training hard but we're always looking forward to those players coming in.

"The pieces are coming together and if we're injury free, there's the opportunity to definitely make the play-offs.

"I'm hopeful we'll have a good team on the field. We're still waiting for Sean O'Mara's team to finish in Finland by hopefully late April and for Nelson in May.”

Kahler has been on Tweedy's radar for some time now, after Tweedy tried to recruit him last year.

Rockhampton Basketball general manager Cameron Tragardh said Kahler's position in the League was like a "square peg trying to get in a round hole”.

"Neal said he'd be a much better fit (here) and they caught up mid-season and said 'you're right' to Neal,” Tragardh said.

"It's really exciting and just bolsters our front line. He's a dunker and a finisher around the rim and it should be exciting for our fans.

"He was one of the first targets we identified. He's a big signing for us.

"We need big bodies to finish plays ... He's a big body and does his best work in the key way and that is where we'll put him.”

For the Cyclones, there is a potential point guard currently vetted to be the team's next signing.

"Fingers crossed. We need this one to land,” Tragardh said.

"We think it will be the final piece to a champion puzzle with high-end talent.

"We just need a floor general to steer them around and tell them where to go so in a couple of days hopefully we'll get a verbal agreement to that one.”

Rockets will be signing a few more players leading into April.

The team will be lining up pre-season games against Gladstone and Mackay soon.