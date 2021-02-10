Rocket technology takes learning to new heights

PFi Aerospace CEO and the creator of HAILI Nick Green with St Brendan's College Year 7 students Alexander Eaton and Kai Willett with the HAILI rocket.

Learning at St Brendan’s College is going into a new realm courtesy of advanced rocket technology.

The Yeppoon school on Tuesday launched the Science of Rockets platform, which is part of the HAILI Rocket Program.

St Brendan’s is one of only five in Queensland selected for the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Gateway to Industry Schools Program (GISP).

The HAILI Rocket Program focuses on developing skills rather than grades, allowing students to step away from their textbooks and instead play, manipulate and experiment with advanced rocket technology.

This allows them to gain practical use of a wide range of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) skills and how to combine them in fun and innovative ways.

The innovative program provides students with practical use of a wide range of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) skills and how to combine them in fun and innovative ways..

Sixteen Year 9 students have already started in the program, which is being offered as part of the school’s Design Technology Class curriculum, with their first project rocket programming.

St Brendan’s Head of Department Sheridan Simms was excited about the addition of the unique program.

“The opportunity to work with the aerospace industry will give our students exposure to the planning and design behind space exploration,” she said.

“Our young men will work with aerospace engineers to explore rocket engine design, putting them ahead of their peers.

“The program is based heavily around the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals, so the boys are actively working on making our world a better place through design choices.”

Rocket technology is used across many industries, including drones, robotics, and aerospace.

The HAILI Rocket Program is designed to give students practical application across a wide range of STEM fields including pneumatic, hydraulic and electrical systems.

St Brendan’s is looking to ensure future graduates are career-ready with strong multi-dimensional skill sets to maximise adaptability in an ever-changing global workforce.

This commitment has been supported by the Federal Government, which recently awarded $3.7 million to the college the construction of a new STEM Hub.