EYES ON THE PRIZE: Rockets' Malcolm Bernard.
Rockets and Cyclones defeated by Ipswich Force

Steph Allen
by
30th Jul 2018 8:00 AM
BASKETBALL: Despite a promising start to Rockhampton Rockets' home game stretch, Ipswich had too much force in Saturday's game.

Ipswich won 84-106 against Rockets and 73-79 against Rockhampton Cyclones.

Rockets' coach Neal Tweedy said despite being off to a good start once again, the team missed out on the win after giving away too many opportunities.

"We had the opportunity to get a 10-point lead in the second quarter but Ipswich fought back and got up by four at half time,” Tweedy said.

"And they took the wind out of us when they got three on at half time.

"We were slow in the third quarter which is a problem for us.

"They were playing for the season, as we were for ours, but the results have gone their way.”

After Ipswich's consistently good shots in the third and fourth quarters, the opposition had plenty of confidence and unfortunately Rockets couldn't stop their run.

"We were good in the first half defensively... we're good defensively, we just have to contain,” Tweedy said.

"The positives are we know we can play good defensive but it's about sustaining through the four quarters.

"We shot with a high percentage and had four guys in the double figures which is where we want to be.

"There's nothing wrong with our scoring, we just get let down in our rebounding and giving away too many opportunities.”

Next week, Rockets take on South West Metro at home.

"If we win, we make the play offs... the destiny is in our own hands,” Tweedy said.

