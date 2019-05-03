Rockets and Cyclones prepare for first home game of 2019

PUSHING FORWARD: Juanita Putman drives towards the basket for the Cyclones.

PUSHING FORWARD: Juanita Putman drives towards the basket for the Cyclones. Allan Reinikka ROK130419acyclone

BASKETBALL: After starting their seasons with twin wins at Gladstone, the Rockhampton Cyclones and Rockets are preparing to back up their efforts tonight at home.

The Cyclones and Rockets will take on their USC Rip City rivals in front of a home crowd at Adani Arena and men's team coach Neal Tweedy said his players were brimming with confidence after their oepning-round win.

"We've got a little bit of a team change but obviously we're still confident as a group that we can win this game at home,” he said.

Adam Gibson will be playing his last game for the Rockets this weekend, filling in as one of the team's restricted players.

Import Sean O'Mara and AJ Ogilvy will both be unavailable again this weekend while Jamaal Robateau is still out with a hand injury.

Power forward Jack Lopez will be stepping into one of the restricted positions for Ogilvy.

"He will give us some outside shooting, which he gave us the last two years,” Tweedy said.

"He is one of the best three-point shooters in the league and will allow us to space the floor a bit more.

"It will give us some driving range for Sean and Gibson to get on the fringe.

"We'll be playing with a freer style rather than playing off the post like we did last week with AJ.”

O'Mara is expected to return for next weekend's triple header with Ogilvy also set for a return.

Meanwhile, Cyclones' coach Chris Muggeridge said the women's side was "super confident” leading into the Rip City clash.

"The team trained well all week in preparation,” he said.

"Training was productive and we are exactly where we need to be right at this point. We can get the job done if we stick to the game plan.

"This week we focused a lot on defence. Last week we struggled a little bit with rotations and our controlling of the ball.

"We've worked a whole heap on this over the week and we'll be in a better position this weekend.”

The Cyclones endured a disrupted preparation ahead of the opening round with two players unable to train ahead o=f the game.

Muggeridge said the team had trained as a full outfit this week and will will be in an even better position than last week.

"It's so hard to play at this level without preparation,” he said. "It just showed the character and culture of the team against a full-strength Gladstone team.”

Melbourne recruit Caitlin Cunningham will play against Rip City and 17-year-old Shyla Heal is expected to impress.

"If she keeps playing at the level she does she will definitely be exciting for Rockhampton fans and sponsors as a future WMBA player in Rockhampton,” Muggeridge said.