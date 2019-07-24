Rockets and Cyclones prepare for ladder leader take down

Basketball: Cyclones Jessica Thomas said the team is preparing to take down ladder leaders, Brisbane Capitals, this weekend.

IN the biggest games of the season so far, Rockets and Cyclones will face off with ladder leaders, Brisbane Capital, in Round 14 at home.

After losing star import G'mrice Davis in the first 50 seconds of last Friday night's match, the Cyclones are rebuilding confidence.

Chloe Snow and Davis have been ruled out for the season at this stage with a respective wrist and grade three high-ankle sprain, Caitlin Cunningham will be unavailable and Mary Goulding is still away with New Zealand commitments, leaving the team short on height.

"It's a massive game this weekend. If we're able to beat Brisbane, it just about locks in second place for us,” coach Chris Muggeridge said.

"We are preparing well for it and fingers crossed we can get a win.”

Cyclones' Jessica Thomas said the team is preparing to "play with pride and toughness” this weekend and take the chance to step up and "play a bigger role”.

"We definitely have what it takes,” she said. "We've just got to come out hard and play with pride and everyone will step up.

"The beginning of the week was tough (after losing Davis) but as we keep going forward, everybody is a little more confident and even the younger girls are realising they have a chance to step up and showcase their own things they've got going on that nobody got to see because we relied heavily on imports.

"If we pull a big win this weekend, the sky is the limit after that.”

Rockets' coach Neil Tweedy said playing Capitals will give them an indication of how they compare to the other QBL teams.

Rockets will be at full strength, the third time all year, with the team looking forward to AJ Ogilvy being "fully fit” after an early season back injury.

Tweedy said Rockets will try to tackle Capitals' big size up front.

"Capitals have depth on the floor and can bring guys off the bench whereas other teams can't do that,” he said.

"They're putting big scores on teams and we will have to contain them defensively.”

Rockets' Ben Wright said the team will play to its strengths and focus on looking after the ball.

"This could be our last home game.We've got to put everything in, play with pride and do our thing,” he said.

"(We'll) get the home crowd to get into it and have fun with it.

"We'll be there to get around the girls. We're always around the girls... with spirit and heart.”