Rockets announce first 2019 signing

BASKETBALL: Rockhampton Rockets have announced that fan-favourite James "Jimmy” Mitchell will be returning to the court for their 2019 season.

The forward will return for his third season with the team after impressing coach Neal Tweedy over his previous years captaining the Rockhampton squad.

"Negotiations were always on for him to return once the season finished,” Tweedy said.

"It's just been a time thing and it times time obviously to work out what the best situations are and what players we can get and how they all fit together.

"Jimmy has been a great person not only on the floor but off the floor.

"He's very involved with a lot of our junior programs, is well liked by our playing group and fits in our club.”

Tweedy said Mitchell has shone through his adaptability on the court.

"He can do a number of things, play a number of different positions and defend different players,” Tweedy said.

"He's been our Mr Fix-It in a number of situations over the years and can guard the best player defensively and score when we need him to score.

"He's all about winning and being apart of a team which is the kind of club we want to create.”

Tweedy said the signings are being selected "piece by piece”, and Australian players are the first to be considered.

"We're looking at a number of different options at the moment,” he said.

"Jimmy is just the first player we've announced.

"Once we sign one we can sign on the next piece.”

Mitchell was thrilled to return to the Rockets for his third year.

"I told the kids (RBI junior players) that I'd be back, and I didn't want to let them down,” he said.

"Also the club is moving in an exciting direction, and I want to be a part of that”.

Further signings will be announced over the coming weeks.