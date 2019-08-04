Rockets blast ahead of the competition in double-header wins

IN FOR A SHOT: Rockets' James Mitchell with the ball

IN FOR A SHOT: Rockets' James Mitchell with the ball Jann Houley

BASKETBALL: Rockhampton Rockets capped off round 15 of the QBL with back-to-back double-header wins against Mackay Meteors and Townsville Heat over the weekend.

Kicking off the weekend on Friday night, Rockets defeated Meteors 96-113, with Cyclones also defeated Meteorettes 81-72.

The Mackay win slotted Rockets nicely into fifth place, assuring them they would not move further down the ladder ahead of the final play-offs.

"We know our position and know who we're playing against and will be playing Cairns next weekend,” coach Neal Tweedy said.

The Mackay game got off to a great start once again for the Rockets, who had a 21-point lead at quarter time and carried a 12-point back up of 55-43 two-point attempts throughout most of the first half.

At three-quarter time, the Rocky side was up by 19 points.

"We shot the ball pretty well from the three-point line. We went 52 per cent from the three-point line, which is up from the average that we've been shooting,” Tweedy said.

"We shoot the ball well and it opens up a bit. There were contributions from everyone, which is important and that's what I saw last night.

"It was one of the team's best performances.”

Shaun Bruce led the team's scoring with 33 points and 13 assists, followed by Jamaal Robateau Robateau with 22 points and Sean O'Mara with 20 points and 16 rebounds.

Tweedy said his core group "did a lot of heavy lifting” and made "good contributions” to the game.

In Townsville, the core team stepped up once again, with Sean O'Mara leading the points at 29, followed by Nelson Kahler and Jimmy Mitchell on 18.

Rockets defeated Heat 104-77, but Cyclones fell short with a 90-95 loss to Flames.

Brooke Blair led Cyclones' point scoring on 21, followed by Mary Goulding on 20 and Jessica Thomas on 17.

"Honestly it was really good to put it out to almost 30... and keep our foot on their throats. There's not too many of those games,” Mitchell said.

"Sean (O'Mara) killed it. It was mainly him and Shaun Bruce, and Jamaal Robateau did his thing. I managed to score a bit. Nelson Kahler did well too.

"We all came together. It was really smooth.”

Despite the team's depth being tested with the absence of AJ Ogilvy, Mitchell said the team stepped up and supported each other.

He also noted the lack of Townsville players including Jamell Anderson and Peter Crawford affected their opponents, and with a younger pool coming off the bench, Heat wasn't able to do much damage.

"They played hard... but we played really well together. We got confidence getting Mackay and without coming into finals, we can find some form here,” he said.

"Cairns will be a whole new game. We will take confidence from the way we've been playing.

"Cairns are probably the form team at the moment and have been playing really well.

"We'll have to change a few things up and work on other things with defence. If we get Cairns and know them off in the quarters, after beating Mackay and Townsville, we will have a good flow into the play-offs.”

Mitchell said his team could "go all the way”, but conceded that there are plenty of strong teams in lower seats.

"We could have a change with hosting the semi final. Our crowd deserves that... they're ready to go bananas,” he said.

"No matter home or away, it's one game a week at a time and all you need is three weeks in a row and you could have a championship.”

Results

Rockhampton Rockets 113 - 96 Mackay Meteors

Rockhampton Cyclones 81 - 72 Mackay Meteorettes

Rockhampton Rockets 104 - 77 Townsville Heat

Rockhampton Cyclones 90 - 95 Townsville Flames