Rockets captain gets behind his No.1 fan

BASKETBALL: Cooper McKean would have to be Rockhampton Rockets' captain Jimmy Mitchell's biggest fan.

The Rockhampton schoolboy has been at every one of his hero's games at Hegvold Stadium since the champion shooting guard joined the Rockets at the start of the 2017 season.

Jimmy kindly returned the favour last week. He headed out to watch Cooper in action for the Titans in the local under-10 competition, just as he did last year.

He made a sign for the youngster and sat on the team's bench, offering words of encouragement and advice to Cooper and his teammates.

Cooper's mum Haylee Dwyer said the pair had enjoyed a special bond since they first met early last year.

INSPIRING: Rockhampton Rockets' captain Jimmy Mitchell launches into action at Hegvold Stadium. Allan Reinikka ROK250518arockets

"Jimmy is the player and the person that Cooper aspires to be like,” she said.

"Everything's Jimmy, Jimmy, Jimmy. Cooper just loves him and they had an instant connection from the moment they met.

"Jimmy takes the time to have a chat with Cooper before the game and they have a debrief afterwards.

"The Titans didn't go so well in the game that Jimmy watched but he told Cooper to keep his head up.

"When the Rockets were beaten on Friday night, Cooper said the same thing to him.”

Seven-year-old Cooper is in his second season with the Titans and has ambitions of one day emulating the feats of his sporting idol.

"He's just a really good man and he's my favourite player,” Cooper said.

"I hope he stays in Rockhampton for a long time so that when I grow up I can play with him for the Rockets.”

And Cooper knows just what he has to do realise that dream: "Play really hard and eat lots of vegetables.”