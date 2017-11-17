Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Rockets coup: Inspirational captain re-signs for 2018

Rockets captain James Mitchell has re-signed for season 2018.
Rockets captain James Mitchell has re-signed for season 2018. Chris Ison ROK060817crockets4

BASKETBALL: Inspirational skipper James Mitchell has re-signed with the McDonald's Rockhampton Rockets for 2018, citing unfinished business as a key motivator for his return.

After a slow start to the 2017 season, the Rockets charged into the finals with an end-of-season run that saw them eliminate the top seed Brisbane Capitals in the quarter-finals before eventually succumbing to Mackay in the semi-final.

"A top four finish in what was one the strongest seasons to date was a good result, but we're definitely looking to improve on that next season,” Mitchell explained.

James Mitchell is the complete package. averaging 14 points, eight rebounds, and five assists a game.
James Mitchell is the complete package. averaging 14 points, eight rebounds, and five assists a game. Chris Ison ROK290717crockets3

"As long as I've known Rockhampton, they've always been a championship contender and that will be our expectation again in 2018.”

Mitchell suited up for the Rockets in season 2017 after captaining the Cairns Marlins to the 2016 title.

"It was a big decision to leave Cairns, but right from the moment that I landed in Rocky I was made to feel welcome,” he said.

"The supporters and the people within the organisation made me feel at home, which meant the decision to return was pretty easy.”

Coach Neal Tweedy said securing Mitchell's signature was the club's No.1 priority - and not solely because of his on-court contribution.

"It's his professionalism and enthusiasm off the court the separates him from other players,” Tweedy said.

Mitchell is the complete package, averaging 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists a game, but what the stats don't show is the work he does on the defensive end.

"Most people probably don't appreciate just how valuable Jimmy was for our team,” Tweedy said.

Rockets coach Neal Tweedy says James Mitchell is
Rockets coach Neal Tweedy says James Mitchell is "the kind of guy that other players want to play with”. Chris Ison ROK290417crockets3

"Each week we gave him the number one defensive assignment. He consistently took the oppositions best player and shut them down, whilst still producing on the offensive end.

"He's the kind of guy that other players want to play with.”

That is something Mitchell identifies with.

"My focus has always been on trying to bring other players into the game, and doing whatever is required to help the team get the victory” he said.

With the first signing of the year locked away, Tweedy is happy with how things are progressing.

"We're in conversation with a number of key players from last year's team and we're confident that we'll make things happen there,” he said.

"We've also highlighted some potential additions that we believe can expand our program and help us go that extra step.”

The Rockets' pre-season will begin early 2018, linking in with the under-23 Rockets Academy program.

Topics:  basketball james mitchell mcdonald's rockhampton rockets neal tweedy queensland basketball league

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Cashless chaos: CQ town's only ATM breaks down

Cashless chaos: CQ town's only ATM breaks down

'It's just enticing people to spend more money elsewhere': Local business out of pocket as buyers forced out of town.

Horror crash victim tells: 'I can't do the simplest things'

Teneile Davis with her partner, Dayne Ladbrook, who was maimed in a serious crash when a fatigued driver fell asleep at the wheel. Pictured here at the RACQ Helicopter Rescue Service hangar, where he previously thanked and donated to those who saved his life.

FOREVER CHANGED: He lost his dominant hand and a leg in crash, and career...

Yeppoon's rental market sees drastic changes

The view from 33 Shaw Avenue, Yeppoon which is up for rent via Ray White Yeppoon, who report the vacancy rate is tightening on the Capricorn Coast.

Cap Coast agents are feeling the ripples of major announcements

Landslide move: Fleetwood Mac fans, you're in for a treat

Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsay Buckingham. The band will release never-before-heard recordings from their hit, self-titled album.

FOLK-rock legends once again choose to go their own way.

Local Partners

Gracemere schools to face off in challenge finals

Waraburra to feature in both netball, football deciders today

Rocky in the hunt for more indoor hockey success

STATE'S BEST: Rockhampton's champion under-15 girls hockey team (back row, from left) Jessica Moffat, Nikyta Campbell, Rowlande Williams, Tori-Lee Cutts, Ebonee Moffat, Amy Moffat and (front, from left) Cassidy Knuth, Kyanna Willie and Renee Sweeney.

Under-15 boys hoping to replicate girls state title victory

‘Farce’ to make World Cup stars ‘filthy’

Josh Papalii needs to fire for Samoa.

Willie Mason, Reni Maitua slam World Cup finals