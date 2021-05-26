Rockets, Cyclones shooting for success on home floor

Point guard Josh Wilcher will join the Rockhampton Rockets for the 2021 NBL1 North season after returning from his stint in the British Basketball League. Picture: Evan Morgan

The Rockhampton Rockets and Cyclones will be looking to bounce back from double defeats on the road last weekend when they hit their home floor on Saturday.

Both teams will be looking to reverse their results against Mackay, who beat them in their first games of the NBL1 North season last Friday night.

Neither had any joy then against Townsville in Round 2 on Saturday night, with the Rockets beaten 103-73 and the Cyclones going down 90-63.

The Rockets are hoping to have Josh Wilcher playing on Saturday night at Bravus Arena.

The champion point guard has been in quarantine since returning from playing in the British Basketball League.

Coach Neal Tweedy said he would be a welcome inclusion

“We’re hoping he’s available but I’m not sure yet. We probably won’t know that until game time,” he said.

“Not having a point guard has been an issue for us because we’ve had to play players out of position.

“If we can get Josh, even though he won’t know a lot of our structures, he’s a good enough player to still run a team.”

Coach Neal Tweedy said he saw positive signs in the Rockets opening two games last weekend.

Tweedy said that Kon Anguik, who had assumed the point guard position, was outstanding against Mackay.

He scored a game-high 26 points, hitting five of 10 three-pointers.

Tweedy expects another tough assignment against Mackay on Saturday night, and knows the Rockets must contain Chris Cedar who went eight from 14 from the three-point line in their first meeting.

“It was a tough start but that’s to be expected, especially when you don’t have any pre-season games,” he said.

“I thought we played very well against Mackay. We had our opportunities but they made the big shots when it mattered.

“I saw signs of solid defence and signs of good offence.

“It’s slightly easier playing on your home floor than playing on the road so we’ve just got to battle on Saturday night.

“We’ve got to get players to buy into their roles and understand our structures, and that takes time. It doesn’t happen in one game or in one weekend.

“Hopefully we can improve a little bit more from where we were a week ago to this week.”

The Rockets game tips off at 7.30pm. The Cyclones play at 5.30pm.

The Rockets under-23 men will kickstart the action, also taking on Mackay at 3.30pm.

The 2021 NBL1 North squads

Rockhampton Rockets: Najeal Young, Ben Wright, Hayden Richardson, Kon Anguik, Josh Wilcher, Luke Pickard, Mylique Prior, Leon Christensen, Trevor Corrigan, Jared Blanchard, Jaxson Zulian.

Rockhampton Cyclones: Lara McSpadden, Katrina Clifford, Tabitha Allen, Tai Wakelin Gray, Tori Rouse, Kaylah Frazer, Ainslee Heuston, Jessica Lorraway, Akaysha Muggeridge, Chloe Snow.