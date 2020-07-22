Rockets, Cyclones to hit court in new rep comp

Rockhampton Basketball general manager Wade Rebetzke: “We’re going to be chatting to the players this week and see who is keen to be involved.” Picture: Jann Houley

Rockhampton Basketball general manager Wade Rebetzke: “We’re going to be chatting to the players this week and see who is keen to be involved.” Picture: Jann Houley

BASKETBALL: The McDonald’s Rockhampton Rockets and the CQUniversity Rockhampton Cyclones will return to the court this year, despite the cancellation of their NBL1 North seasons.

They will take part in the inaugural ConocoPhillips CQ Cup, a new senior representative competition that will tip-off in October.

The Rockets and Cyclones will take on teams from Mackay, Gladstone and Bundaberg.

Home and away fixtures will run for eight weeks, with the semi-finals and grand finals to be hosted by the clubs that have the best win-loss record at the end of the regular season.

The Rockets and Cyclones were preparing for entry into their respective NBL1 North competitions but they were cancelled in March due to COVID-19.

It looked unlikely they would play at all this year before the four regional centres, in collaboration with Basketball Queensland, came together to make the CQ Cup a reality.

Rockhampton Basketball general manager Wade Rebetzke was “super excited” to announce the competition today.

“It’s great for our senior representative sides to be back out and playing again and great for the community to be able to come out and support them again,” he said.

“We’re going to look at our rosters but obviously this competition is designed for a lot of our local players that have not had that opportunity to play senior basketball for a little while at the representative level.

“There will be a lot of Rockhampton locals, there may be a couple of pieces that we add but definitely not at that NBL1 level.”

Rebetzke said the CQ Cup would provide a stepping stone for players looking to secure a place on either a Queensland State League or NBL1 North roster next year.

“We’re going to be chatting to the players this week and see who is keen to be involved,” he said.

“I think they’ve been crying out to play representative basketball so I think they’ll all be keen to lace the boots up and compete for that Cup.

“We can now, with the announcement, get them back to training and into shape and ready to go.”

Rockhampton will host Mackay in a mouth-watering opener on Saturday, October 10, while Bundaberg will play Gladstone Port City Power men and women at Autobarn Arena.