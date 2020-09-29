Rockets, Cyclones under-12s mixing it with Qld’s best

Queensland junior basketball championships at Townsville Basketball Stadium. Townsville Heat u12 boys against Logan. Heat's Jaxon Hartwell and Logan's Matthew McGrath. Picture: Evan Morgan

BASKETBALL: The Rockhampton Rockets and Rockhampton Cyclones are competing at the Queensland under-12 championships in Townsville.

The championships started on Monday and all games played on court one at the Townsville Basketball Centre are being livestreamed on this website.

Today, you can watch the Rockets take on Northside Wizards 1 at 1.20pm.

The Rockhampton teams are both playing in Division 1 at the championships.

The Rockets started their campaign with a 53-43 win over SWM Pirates Gold before going down to competition frontrunners Gold Coast Waves 49-43.

They play Mackay Meteors and Northside Wizards 1 today.

The Rockhampton Cyclones take on SMW Pirates Purple and Logan Thunder today.

They will be keen to register a win after suffering two heavy losses to Mackay Meteorettes and Southern Districts Spartans on day one.

Today’s livestream schedule

10.40am: Boys Division 1 - Townsville Heat v Brisbane Capitals Gold

12pm: Girls Division 1 - Townsville Flames v Cairns Dolphins

1.20pm: Boys Division 1 - Rockhampton Rockets v Northside Wizards 1

2.40pm: Girls Division 2 - Mackay Comettes v Townsville Sparks

4pm: Boys Division 1 - GC Waves v South West Metro Pirates

5.20pm: Girls Division 1 - Ipswich Force v Townsville Flames

6.40pm: Boys Division 1 - Southern Districts Spartans v Townsville Heat

