Rockets deliver 'outstanding' come back in triple-header

BASKETBALL: It was always bound to be a tough weekend for the Rockhampton Rockets, stepping into a triple-header after five consecutive games at home.

However, true to form, the tight-knit side stood up and delivered a memorable round 11 weekend, securing two out of three wins.

Coach Neal Tweedy was especially pleased with the team's recovery in confidence and rallying after the Friday night loss to Cairns Marlins 100-77.

"We always like to win the first to build confidence for the next two games, but Cairns was just too good for us. They out-bounded us and out-worked us and played really well on their home floor,” he said.

"But I'm very happy. To bounce back after a disappointing loss, pick up the pieces and win against Toowoomba and South West with such a hard travel component to our road trip was very pleasing.

"To be in the mix, especially in the last weeks of the season, you've got to bring it if you want to beat those top clubs.

"We could've lost two more games and been sacked for the whole season but we recovered and (Sunday) in particular was outstanding. We're moving in the right direction.”

The Sunday game against South West Metro in Mount Gravatt was the team's best game of the weekend, according to Tweedy.

"Especially being three games in 40 hours. It was a huge task physically and mentally on the players,” he said.

"I couldn't be more pleased. The energy levels weren't there on Friday but they really stood up (on Sunday).

"South West is no easy game. They beat a lot of teams on the home floor this year so to turn up was outstanding.”

Tweedy said the team had been trying to focus on playing together defensively, stopping teams to allow them to run.”

"We've been trying to make extra passes and get in a flow and South West copped the brunt of that,” he said.

Shaun Bruce was a stand-out, leading the team from the front after their first loss in the point guard position.

"After Cairns he turned it up for us and got us going,” Tweedy said.

"He had 17 assists (on Saturday) and 19 assists (on Sunday) and he got players going and created a lot of overlooks for a lot of different guys.

"Jamaal Robateau got it going defensively. He had 27 assists (on Saturday) and 39 (on Sunday). He was outstanding.”

Rockets are on bye next round.

Rd 11 Results

Rockets

Cairns Marlins 100 - 77 Rockets

Toowoomba Mountaineers 87 - 106 Rockets

South West Metro Pirates 85 - 115 Rockets

Cyclones

Cairns Dolphins 89 - 108 Cyclones

Toowoomba Mountaineers 70 - 78 Cyclones

South West Metro Pirates 76 - 93 Cyclones