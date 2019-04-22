Rockets finish up pre-season trials against Mackay Meteors

Rockhampton Basketball manager Cameron Tragardh (centre) welcomes players Jimmy Mitchell and Shaun Bruce to the city on April 10.

Rockhampton Basketball manager Cameron Tragardh (centre) welcomes players Jimmy Mitchell and Shaun Bruce to the city on April 10. Jann Houley

BASKETBALL: The Rockhampton Rockets' last trial game before the 2019 season kicks off was an improvement from their last match against Mackay Meteors.

However, following up a 106-91 loss from the trial game from the weekend before, the Rockets still fell short by 10 points, with the Meteors once again taking a 98-88 win.

Mackay Meteorettes also beat Rockhampton Cyclones 118-42.

Rockets coach Neal Tweedy said despite the loss, he believed the team performed well.

"I thought we made an improvement from the week before which is probably what we were looking to do,” he said.

"We will be building our first game off the back of the weekend's game this week.

"We have taken steps in our improvement and that's what the goal is; to get better each week before we play against Gladstone this week.

"This weekend's game will count towards points.”

Tweedy said holes in the team's line-up has been a temporary hindrance, but will soon be filled as the season kicks into gear.

"We know we haven't got a full line-up of players, which we are dealing with at the moment as a group,” he said.

"Hopefully our players are going to become available.

"We are waiting on our American import, Sean O'Mara, who is finishing his season in Finland at the moment.

"So we are expecting to bring a replacement player in for our restricted player for the Gladstone game to tie us over until he lands.”

Tweedy said there are still two restricted positions available on the squad, which will be temporarily filled with replacement players before an announcement this week on who the spot-fillers will be.

Reflecting on the game, Tweedy said the team had improved in their effort particularly through their defence.

"And our rebounding. With us giving away a lot of sides and not having a full squad, there were things we wanted to improve on like reducing our turn overs,” he said.

"We reduced our turn overs from 17 two weeks ago down to 11 and we reduced the rebound margin.

"They beat us 8-10 on rebounds, so there were huge efforts from our guys.”

Tweedy said the introduction of Shaun Bruce and Jimmy Mitchell for the last two trial games was an important addition.

"They were outstanding,” he said.

"We're bringing Jimmy back for his third year with the Rockets and this is Shaun's first year. He's really shown why we recruited him.

"He was outstanding again and got 33 points on Saturday night and not only scored but ran the team well.

"He's been in outstanding form already in the pre-season.”

Tweedy said Rockets will be focusing on tackling Gladstone's large front line next weekend and competing with the big bodies.

American guard Taylor Young is back on the Port City team again this year and will be one to watch.

"He was outstanding last year and we will try to contain him and keep him under control,” Tweedy said.