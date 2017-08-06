Rockets fire into play-offs with thrilling win over Marlins

READY TO LAUNCH: Rashad Hassan top-scored for the Rockhampton Rockets in their dramatic win over the Cairns Marlins on Saturday night: INSET: Coach Neal Tweedy gets animated during the game at Hegvold Stadium.

BASKETBALL: The McDonald's Rockhampton Rockets are into the QBL play-offs after a thrilling come-from-behind win against the Cairns Marlins.

The Rockets had it all to do when they trailed by 17 points but they held firm, patiently chipping away to whittle that down to single figures.

The prospect of a magical victory loomed and when dynamic Dave Wagner landed a precision three-pointer to give the Rockets the lead with just over four minutes left in the game the Hegvold crowd erupted.

The home team was never headed, going on to win 103-93 and securing the all-important eighth place on the QBL ladder.

Coach Neal Tweedy could not speak highly enough of the courageous comeback, especially given the Rockets had surrendered a 17-point lead just a week ago to be beaten by the Sunshine Coast Phoenix.

"To win on our home floor to get in the play-offs - you don't get bigger results than that,” he said.

"I think it was exciting for everyone to come back from a 17-point deficit. They're always great wins.

"We probably didn't want to be in that position but I'm so proud of how we fought back, especially in that second half.

"I just think they knew they were playing for the season right there. We knew if we won we were in and we didn't want to give someone else an opportunity to knock us out.”

Rockets captain James Mitchell shone against his former club. Chris Ison ROK060817crockets4

Rockets' captain James Mitchell produced a complete performance, all class in his first outing against his former club which he led to the championship last year.

"It was such a huge night for Jimmy playing against his old club and he was outstanding,” Tweedy said.

"He was on every loose ball, he came up with every big rebound and really brought the guys together.”

The Rockets used their size to dominate rebounds and control the offensive flow and speed of the Marlins outfit which included a handful of NBL stars including Rocky's own Stephen Weigh.

Coach Tweedy was strategically brilliant, switching the Rockets' defence up to keep point guard Chris Fowler in the game when he struck foul trouble.

Power forward Rashad Hassan led the Rockets' impressive offensive performances, top-scoring with 38 points.

He was well supported by Fowler who finished with 25 and Wagner on 20.

The Rockets' first play-offs opponent is yet to be decided, but will most likely be the Mackay Meteors, the Brisbane Capitals or the Townsville Heat.

Tweedy knows his side can mix it with the best and will draw plenty of confidence from Saturday's result.

"Once you make the play-offs it's one game and any result can happen,” he said.

"I feel like we can compete with any team in the league. I think our guys are focused and we can go and cause an upset in the first round.”