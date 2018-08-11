Rockets hoping history repeats in QBL quarter-final

Malcolm Bernard starred for the Rockhampton Rockets in their win over South West Metro Pirates last weekend.

BASKETBALL: It's a case of deja vu for the Rockhampton Rockets as they prepare for their QBL quarter-final in Mackay tonight.

Just as it was last year, the eighth-placed Rockets take on the number-one team, which this year is Mackay.

They will be hoping history repeats after they bundled first-placed Brisbane out of the finals race in the same game last year.

The Rockhampton Cyclones, who finished sixth, take on the third-placed South West Metro Pirates at 6.30pm today in Brisbane.

Coach Chris Muggeridge is confident they can get the win after coming within six points of the highly fancied Pirates last week without star centre Shanavia Dowdell on court for the best part of the game.

Dowdell, who twinged her hamstring, has passed a fitness test and will play tonight.

"It was always going to be a race against the clock to get her ready but she's put in the hard work and she's right to go,” Muggeridge said.

"South West are a very talented team but the addition of Dowdell gives us a huge boost.”

Star centre Shanavia Dowdell will play for the Rockhampton Cyclones in their quarter final clash tonight. Allan Reinikka ROK090617acyclone

Rockets coach Neal Tweedy said his team would take plenty of confidence into the game, given they had beaten their opposition in the regular season.

"We won a close one at home and lost a close one up there so we're one-and-one with the top team in the league,” he said.

"We were in the same position - one versus eight - last year against Brisbane and we upset Brisbane.

"I feel that once you get to this position and knowing we've beaten Mackay throughout the year that we're playing with house money a little bit.

"We're not expected to win, all the pressure's on the number-one team.

"Going up to Mackay, it's a free hit for us as far as I'm concerned.”

Ray Willis will be looking to get amongst the points for the Rockets tonight. Chris Ison ROK190518crockets2

Tweedy said the Rockets needed at least four players scoring in double figures to be in the hunt against the star-studded Mackay.

"We can't do it with one or two players, we've got to do it by committee,” he said.

"Their starters are good and then they've got a group of veterans coming off the bench that know their roles.

"They're one of the most talented teams in the league so we know what's ahead of us.”

Tweedy said performance in the regular season did not count now.

"It doesn't really matter what your record was throughout the year, it comes down to Saturday night,” he said.

"When you play relaxed, when you're not expected to win, that's sometimes when you're at your best and we're thinking that we can be at our best against Mackay.”