Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rockhampton Rockets vs. Mackay Meteors in round one of the ConocoPhillips CQ Cup.
Rockhampton Rockets vs. Mackay Meteors in round one of the ConocoPhillips CQ Cup.
Basketball

Rockets lose ‘disappointing’ match

Timothy Cox
15th Nov 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Rockhampton Rockets lost to the Mackay Meteors 72 to 93 on Saturday in round six of the ConocoPhillips CQ Cup, held at Mackay.

Rockhampton Rockets Coach Neal Tweedy said it was "quite disappointing" because he had watched his team improve in the past month.

He said he felt after quarter time of this weekend's game, the Rockets did not play at their best.

"I think we're a better team than what we showed last night," he said.

"Mackay just took us out of offence a bit: they were quite physical with us.

"We didn't shoot the ball well from the perimeter and from the three-point line."

Tweedy said poor accuracy on their own, and failing to prevent Mackay from making, three-point shots partially explained the final score difference.

"When they made eight more threes than us - that's 24 points, and we lose by 20 - we need to do a better job of containing their three-point shooting," he said.

"It's all about better shots rather than first available shot sometimes. That's something we can work on.

"We just need to probably go back to running a little bit better offence and we can do that before we play Gladstone."

The Rockets' Trevor Corrigan scored 14 points in the game, and Tweedy said he "worked hard all game and competed with their [Mackay's] size."

Jared Blanchard was Rockhampton's top scorer on 19.

The Rockets will next play Gladstone in Rockhampton.

basketball conocophillips cq cup rockhampton rockets
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Time for new telling of Australia’s uncomfortable past

        Premium Content Time for new telling of Australia’s uncomfortable past

        Education “Until Australia can acknowledge its ghosts of colonialism and dispossession, we won’t be telling our whole history, and we’ll continue to cling to British...

        Man accused of “extraordinarily stupid” assault on baby

        Premium Content Man accused of “extraordinarily stupid” assault on baby

        Crime He, along with two co-accused, allegedly ambushed the victim to take her baby.

        MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        News Frenchville SC Capricorn Challenge begins in ‘heated’ display of cricket

        Man injured in CBD laneway

        Premium Content Man injured in CBD laneway

        News Paramedics attended the scene around 10.30 Saturday night