Rockets lose ‘disappointing’ match

Rockhampton Rockets vs. Mackay Meteors in round one of the ConocoPhillips CQ Cup.

THE Rockhampton Rockets lost to the Mackay Meteors 72 to 93 on Saturday in round six of the ConocoPhillips CQ Cup, held at Mackay.

Rockhampton Rockets Coach Neal Tweedy said it was "quite disappointing" because he had watched his team improve in the past month.

He said he felt after quarter time of this weekend's game, the Rockets did not play at their best.

"I think we're a better team than what we showed last night," he said.

"Mackay just took us out of offence a bit: they were quite physical with us.

"We didn't shoot the ball well from the perimeter and from the three-point line."

Tweedy said poor accuracy on their own, and failing to prevent Mackay from making, three-point shots partially explained the final score difference.

"When they made eight more threes than us - that's 24 points, and we lose by 20 - we need to do a better job of containing their three-point shooting," he said.

"It's all about better shots rather than first available shot sometimes. That's something we can work on.

"We just need to probably go back to running a little bit better offence and we can do that before we play Gladstone."

The Rockets' Trevor Corrigan scored 14 points in the game, and Tweedy said he "worked hard all game and competed with their [Mackay's] size."

Jared Blanchard was Rockhampton's top scorer on 19.

The Rockets will next play Gladstone in Rockhampton.