Rockets’ nail-biting start to CQ Cup season

BASKETBALL: The Rockhampton Rockets were beaten by the Mackay Meteors in an overtime thriller in the opening round of the ConocoPhillips CQ Cup.

After a seesawing contest at Adani Arena on Saturday night, the teams were locked at 70-all at the end of regular time before Mackay prevailed 86-82 in extra time.

Mackay also took the honours in the women’s showdown, their Meteorettes running out 94-52 winners over the Rockhampton Cyclones.

The CQ Cup is a new senior representative competition that was born after the NBL1 North seasons were cancelled in March due to COVID-19.

It features men’s and women’s teams from Rockhampton, Mackay, Gladstone and Bundaberg, with home and away fixtures running for eight weeks before the finals series.

Rockets coach Neal Tweedy applauded the effort of his side in what was a dramatic start to the competition.

“I’m obviously disappointed with the result but pretty happy with how the guys played,” he said.

“It’s a big step up for a lot of our players.

“As far as competing and desire and playing hard, I think we showed that.”

' Leon Christensen (left) was one of the Rockhampton Rockets best against the Mackay Meteors on Saturday night. Photo: Jann Houley

The Rockets came out strong on their home floor to lead 18-12 at the first break.

Mackay were ahead 34-28 at half-time and the arm wrestle continued through the second half.

When the Rockets came from behind to snatch the lead late in the fourth, they looked on track for victory, but Mackay made three free throws to level it up and send it into overtime.

Tweedy said the Rockets battled hard but “were running on low juice by then”, with Mylique Prior, Hayden Richardson and Trevor Corrigan all fouling out.

Forward Jared Blanchard was outstanding, finishing the game with 27 points and nine rebounds.

The Rockhampton Rockets and Mackay Meteors played out a thriller at Adani Arena on Saturday night. Photo: Jann Houley

He was well supported by speedy guard Leon Christensen who worked tirelessly and made some big shots to keep the team in the game in the fourth quarter.

Tweedy said the Rockets did well to match it with the bigger, more experienced and more physical Meteors, with defence a highlight of their performance.

The Rockets won the rebound count but did have 24 turnovers, something they would work on before their Round 2 meeting with Bundaberg at Adani Arena next Sunday.

ConocoPhillips CQ Cup Round 1 results

Men: Mackay Meteors 86 d Rockhampton Rockets 82, Gladstone Port City Power 95 d Bundaberg Bulls 53

Women: Mackay Meteorettes 94 d Rockhampton Cyclones 52, Gladstone Port City Power 69 d Bundaberg Bears 65