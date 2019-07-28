Rockets put up impressive fight against QBL ladder leaders

TOUGH GAME: Rockets were just short of a win.

BASKETBALL: It was always bound to be a tough game when Rockhampton Rockets went up against QBL ladder leaders Brisbane Capitals on Saturday night.

Rockets, who currently sit in sixth place, gave it their all but unfortunately it wasn't enough to get them over the line.

They fell short of a win during their last home game of the season, bowing out with a 95-106 loss to the visiting team.

Coach Neal Tweedy commended the Capitals for their impressive game.

Rockhampton Rockets v Brisbane Capitals:

"That's the reason they're on top of the table,” he said.

"They just played really well. I don't think we played badly, they just played better and shot great percentages from the field.

"You have nights like that. I was disappointed we lost the last home game but it doesn't' affect where we're finishing on the ladder.”

The game provided a bench mark for the Rocky players to see where they stacked up in the league, but unfortunately they came short on Saturday.

"There were a number of contributions again from our main core group,” Tweedy said of his team's triumphant moments.

"AJ Ogilvy had 21 rebounds which was outstanding, and there was great scoring from Jamaal Robateau and Sean O'Mara.

"We didn't have just any one individual player. As a group everyone played their role.

"We needed a few more stops. Brisbane had 20 from 21 and shot better from the three point line than from inside.”

Next weekend, Rockets hit the road for a double-header against Mackay Meteors and Townsville Heat.

"We can finish on fifth, sixth or seventh on the ladder, depending on those results on the weekend,” Tweedy said.

"In the last two games, we want to build into the first round of play-offs.”

Tweedy said the DonateLife uniforms the Rockhampton teams wore "looked fantastic”, with the game focused on raising awareness for DonateLife Week this week.

"I thought it was an outstanding night playing in front of a sell-out crowd.”