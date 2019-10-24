Rockets re-appoint Tweedy for season 2020

BASKETBALL: Neal Tweedy will coach the McDonald’s Rockhampton Rockets for his 22nd year in season 2020.

News of his re-appointment came today alongside the announcement of Cam Tragardh as the QBL team’s first player signing.

Tragardh, a 298-game NBL veteran and former QBL All Star, was general manager of Rockhampton Basketball last year.

The 36-year-old, 205cm forward is excited about suiting up again for the Rockets, whom he last played for in 2007.

Tragardh said he was ready to deliver whatever coach Tweedy needed from him.

“I’ve won some championships, been a part of some special groups, won some special accolades (so) it’s about team success for me, coming back to be part of something special and to bring the trophy back to Rockhampton,” he said.

“I want to play with great energy, I want to get the crowd involved, I want to be me at the end of the day, whether that’s two minutes, five minutes, 30 minutes.

Cam Tragardh, pictured playing for the Cairns Taipans in 2016, will suit up for the McDonald’s Rockhampton Rockets next season.

“I’ve got to get myself into a level of shape where I can play 30 minutes if Neal needs that and I’m quite happy to play two minutes if the team needs that as well.”

Tragardh said he had a “bit of work” to do to fit back into the current game.

Tweedy said it was great to have a legend of the QBL returning to the Rockets ranks.

“Cam’s been a veteran of the NBL and probably been, if not the best player in the league, very close to it in the QBL for a long period of time.

“He brings a lot of different aspects - he can not only score in the low post for us, he can stretch the floor with his shooting ability.

“He also communicates very well defensively and he just carries that respect around the league, not only from his teammates, but the referees on the floor as well.”

Tweedy said he was not expecting his 22nd season to be much different to the previous 21.

“Everyone knows that we play for championships at the Rockets,” he said.

“Each year we go into the season wanting to win and we’re not ashamed in saying that.

“We felt last year that we had the team to maybe win the title and obviously came up short against the champions in the semi-finals.

“It’s changing maybe one or two pieces of that team and hopefully that will be good enough to win a championship.”