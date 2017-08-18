Rockets ready to blast Meteors in second week of play-offs

READY FOR TAKE-OFF: Rockets' point guard Chris Fowler will have a big influence on the result against the Mackay Meteors.

BASKETBALL: Coach Neal Tweedy maintained the McDonald's Rockhampton Rockets had the best form of any team heading into the QBL play-offs.

They finished the season five and two, and their momentum saw them sweep past the first-placed Brisbane Capitals in the opening round of the play-offs last weekend.

This weekend, they are on the road again to take on the second-placed Mackay Meteors in front of a packed house.

Tweedy said similar to last week, the focus tomorrow night would be on building scoreboard pressure and staying in the contest early.

"We need to dominate rebounding, get to the free throw line and not turn the ball over,” he said. "If we can do that we will go close to winning.”

Tweedy said the Rockets were at their best when they got contributions from every player on the court.

That was the case last week when each member of the starting group scored in the double figures.

Rockets player Rashad Hassan. Chris Ison ROK060817crockets2

"We need plenty of players to stand up in a game like this,” Tweedy said.

"We're not going to win it with one player; we need to do it as a team and that's what we've been so great at over the last few weeks.

"We've definitely been building towards this.

"You can hark back to when we were three and seven and that night we went and beat South West on the road was probably the turning point of our season.

"From then on we've been pretty good as a group and I feel like we've got better and better each week.”

The Rockets will need their big guns - captain James Mitchell and imports Chris Fowler and Rashad Hassan - to fire against Mackay.

"They've got a number of guys that can score at any given moment. They're very deep, they've got a big-time roster with a lot of NBL guys,” Tweedy said.

"We know what we're up against but we also know we can compete with any team in this competition.”

Tomorrow's game tips off at 7.30pm at Mackay's Candlestick Park.