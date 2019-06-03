Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BASKETBALL: Cairns Marlins' Fabijan Krislovic shoots
BASKETBALL: Cairns Marlins' Fabijan Krislovic shoots Jann Houley
News

Rockets run out of steam in QBL round six clash

Steph Allen
by
3rd Jun 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: Rockhampton Rockets' coach Neal Tweedy had high hopes for Saturday night's round six clash against Cairns Marlins.

It was an "important game” that unfortunately did not deliver the results he had been expecting.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"It was disappointing,” Tweedy said of the 78-99 loss.

Despite leading 42-45 at half time, Rockets ran out of steam well into the - quarter, squashing their chances to move up the QBL ladder this week.

"We started well. We had an 11 point lead in the first quarter, up 26-15,” Tweedy said.

"Cairns did a good job of attacking our offence and we were probably a bit poor in our defence.

"There were a lot of open knocks at the three-point line.

"They had a huge run in the fourth quarter and went 10 in the four-point quarter. You win a lot of games when you're making shots in the fourth.”

The second half was a let down for the Rocky side.

"We started with four turn overs and I think we were shocked when we found ourselves so behind so easily in the third,” Tweedy said.

"A bit of panic set in and we weren't executing offensively. They got a lot of confidence by making shots and we didn't stop their flow on the floor.”

Next week, Rockhampton will host the Townsville Heat and Flames at home.

QBL Round Six Results

Rockhampton Rockets 78 - 99 Cairns Marlins

Rockhampton Cyclones 56 - 58 Cairns Dolphins

basketball cairns dolphins cairns marlins rockhampton cyclones rockhampton rockets
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Uncertainty surrounds cost for South Rocky's levee bank

    premium_icon Uncertainty surrounds cost for South Rocky's levee bank

    Council News All sides know it's important, but how will the bill be split?

    • 3rd Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    Heated street argument lands security guard in court

    premium_icon Heated street argument lands security guard in court

    Crime Man pleads guilty to public nuisance in Rockhampton Magistrate Court

    • 3rd Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    Southern Suburbs continue to improve in week 12 victory

    premium_icon Southern Suburbs continue to improve in week 12 victory

    News 'We've still got a lot of improvement before we hit the finals'

    Frenchville Roos impress in Premier League round 10

    premium_icon Frenchville Roos impress in Premier League round 10

    News ROOS take on Southside United at Ryan Park