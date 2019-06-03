Rockets run out of steam in QBL round six clash

BASKETBALL: Rockhampton Rockets' coach Neal Tweedy had high hopes for Saturday night's round six clash against Cairns Marlins.

It was an "important game” that unfortunately did not deliver the results he had been expecting.

"It was disappointing,” Tweedy said of the 78-99 loss.

Despite leading 42-45 at half time, Rockets ran out of steam well into the - quarter, squashing their chances to move up the QBL ladder this week.

"We started well. We had an 11 point lead in the first quarter, up 26-15,” Tweedy said.

"Cairns did a good job of attacking our offence and we were probably a bit poor in our defence.

"There were a lot of open knocks at the three-point line.

"They had a huge run in the fourth quarter and went 10 in the four-point quarter. You win a lot of games when you're making shots in the fourth.”

The second half was a let down for the Rocky side.

"We started with four turn overs and I think we were shocked when we found ourselves so behind so easily in the third,” Tweedy said.

"A bit of panic set in and we weren't executing offensively. They got a lot of confidence by making shots and we didn't stop their flow on the floor.”

Next week, Rockhampton will host the Townsville Heat and Flames at home.

QBL Round Six Results

Rockhampton Rockets 78 - 99 Cairns Marlins

Rockhampton Cyclones 56 - 58 Cairns Dolphins