Rockets shooting for all-important win against the Force

Leon Christensen is set to return to the Rockets' line-up tonight.

Leon Christensen is set to return to the Rockets' line-up tonight. Chris Ison ROK190518crockets6

BASKETBALL: It's a must-win game for the Rockhampton Rockets tonight as they look to secure a place in the play-offs.

The eighth-placed Rockets take on the Ipswich Force, who are sitting one position below them on the QBL ladder but have run into some red-hot form in the latter stages of the season.

Rockets coach Neal Tweedy said his team would need to put together four good quarters.

They could not afford to give the Force the chance to snatch victory in the fourth, as was the case in their loss to Townsville last week.

"I thought we were the better team for the first three quarters against Townsville but we've got to put four quarters together,” he said.

"Ipswich have been outstanding. I think they've won their last five in a row.

Rockets Coach Neal Tweedy: "It's all about team for us.” Chris Ison ROK290417crockets3

"They've hit a purple patch and have beaten some quality teams.

"They're a team that seems to mix up their defence, they're not a team that plays traditional man to man.”

Tweedy said the Rockets had to go back to containing teams to 80 or 90 points, especially on their home floor.

"We let Townsville score 100 and something on us. Normally when we keep teams to that 80 on our home floor we win 90 per cent of those games.

"We've got to defensively lock in and contain some of their very good scorers.”

Leon Christensen is set to return tonight, providing some more rotation options.

Tweedy said the Rockets needed contributions from everyone on the same night.

"We're a team that lacks size rebounding-wise so we need all five players to make a concerted effort to rebound the ball,” he said.

"We need team defence; there's no use locking up one player, we need to contain their whole group.

"We also need contributions from three or four guys, rather from one or two scoring-wise as well.

"It's all about team for us.”

The Rockets play at 8pm at Hegvold Stadium.

The Rockhampton Cyclones, who have secured their place in the finals, play at 6pm.