Rockets showing promise despite loss to Mackay

Basketball: Straight-shooting Mackay Meteors proved too strong for the Rockhampton Rockets in Saturday evening's pre-season match.

The stands were packed for the warm-up match and fans were given promising glimpses of what the upcoming season has in store.

Rockhampton got off the mark quickly with two consecutive buckets in the opening seconds by Shaun Bruce and Trevor Corrigan, which got the home crowd fired up.

Bruce and Corrigan continued to dominate the Rockets' scoresheet in the first half as the Meteors shared the load with the scoring with eight members of the squad contributing in the first half.

The Meteors took a 15-point lead into the half-time break at 44-59.

The fire reignited for the Rockets in the second half as Jimmy Mitchell began to leave his mark on the scoreboard with some dominating offensive play inside the key, accurate shooting and a crowd-pleasing dunk off a fast break.

Bruce kept up his impressive scoring run through the second half, but some high percentage three-point shooting from Meteors' Lukass Blicavs allowed the visitors to have a comfortable buffer for the duration of the game.

The crowd was also treated to a clash of titans between Corrigan and Meteors' Bryce Washington who made their presence known under the basket in offence and defence.

Both sides were able to avoid foul trouble and the visitors took home a 106-91 win.

Coach Neal Tweedy was positive with the outcome and was glad the Rockets were able to stretch a full-strength Mackay.

"We made great strides from where we were a couple of weeks ago against Gladstone,” he said.

"Knowing that it was a full-strength Mackay team, we are obviously a long way from being full-strength ourselves.

"With Jimmy Mitchell and Shaun Bruce only recently arriving, I thought we started the game very well.

"We got off to a great start, but defensively we couldn't contain Bryce Washington early on due to his physical size.”

Tweedy was confident going forward into round one that the Rockets had a fresh and efficient mix of old and new talent.

"We got a lot of positives out of it.

"We stayed together as a group,” he said.

"We were down 15 at half and they probably put (the lead) out a bit in the third quarter but we pulled that back to only lose by 15 in the end.

"We're really just building towards game one which is Gladstone away.

"It's about getting better each game we play and I thought we made great strides.”

Rockets will take on Mackay Meteors in Mackay for the last game of the pre-season.