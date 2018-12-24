Rockets sign towering American import for 2019

MAJOR SIGNING: American import Sean O'Mara, pictured playing for the Xavier Musketeers in the Big East Conference in America, will bring his b ig-game experience to Rockhampton Rockets next season,

BASKETBALL: Hot on the heels of signing elite point guard Shaun Bruce, the Rockhampton Rockets have added another piece to their recruitment puzzle.

American centre Sean O'Mara will join the club for season 2019 and, at 2.08m and 111kg, is expected to be one of the biggest and most explosive players in the QBL.

The 23-year-old is playing in Finland but made his mark with the Xavier Musketeers in the American college system.

Rocketscoach Neal Tweedy said O'Mara was recommended to him by fellow import Malcolm Bernard, who played with the Rockets this year.

"Sean played four years at Xavier, and had a great college career,” Tweedy said.

"He's played with elite players that are playing in the NBA now... so we're expecting him to be one of the best players in the league and we're very excited, obviously.

"He's gone to the Sweet 16 (regional semi-final round of the NCAA Division 1 men's tournament) and played in front of some big crowds so I'm sure he's going to enjoy his experiences out here.”

Tweedy said O'Mara's size and ability off the low post were paramount.

"To be able to play off the low post is something we've been missing. We've been very perimeter-orientated in the last couple of years and I want to go back to playing inside out and he's (Sean) a player with elite skills in the low post.”

Tweedy said O'Mara and Bruce would be integral to the Rockets' performance next season.

"We're excited that after signing Shaun Bruce, we've got that one/five combination,” he said.

"I think they're two very important positions in this league at the moment and we feel they'll be a good fit.”