Rockets’ signing: ‘You don’t get players like that too often’

STAR POWER: Matt Hodgson, pictured playing for the Australian Boomers, will join the Rockhampton Rockets for the NB1 North season. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

BASKETBALL: Brisbane Bullets starting centre Matt Hodgson will line up with the McDonald’s Rockhampton Rockets for the 2020 NBL1 North season.

The 211cm Ipswich product completes the team’s recruitment, his signing further bolstering a talented squad that includes another Boomers’ player in Todd Blanchfield.

Rockets coach Neal Tweedy and Rockhampton Basketball general manager Wade Rebetzke were thrilled to make the announcement today.

They said Hodgson would be a huge addition to the program.

“You don’t get players like Matt Hodgson too often, a guy that started the full season for the Brisbane Bullets,” Tweedy said.

“To have that player in our program is pretty exciting for a regional centre.

“He’s going to certainly bring a lot of things to our program.

“He’s a guy with obviously unique talents at seven-foot tall.

“He can protect the rim defensively, obviously rebound and he’s a guy that will create rotations for the opposition which allows us to shoot the three-point shot, which is a big part of our game these days.”

Hodgson played college basketball in the States before debuting in the NBL with the Adelaide 36ers in 2015 and then joining the Bullets in 2018.

He is coming off a stellar season with the Bullets, in which he averaged 10.29 points and 6.36 rebounds a game.

He played for the Boomers in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers against New Zealand and Hong Kong in Brisbane last week, alongside Blanchfield.

Tweedy said the big-names signings of Hodgson and Blachfield were a coup for the Rockets.

“To get Todd Blanchfield first and now to get Matt Hodgson, we’re obviously getting guys who everyone gets to see every week on the TV playing in the national league,” he said.

“To get them dropping back to the NBL1 is a huge endorsement for our league and our program.”

This will be the 22nd season at the helm for Tweedy and he is excited for the year.

“On paper, it looks like a team that can compete for a championship, no doubt about that,” he said.

“But there’s a lot of things that go into making a championship team, you just can’t put names on paper and turn up.

“Now it’s all about getting those players to play as a team, to be ready from day one and to get through with that roster for the full year and not have injuries and be losing players.

“This is our last signing but we feel like we’ve got the right pieces and now we’ve just got to put it all together.”