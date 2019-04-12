Rockets stars touch down, keen to hit the court

READY TO GO: Rockhampton Basketball manager Cameron Tragardh (centre) welcomes players Jimmy Mitchell and Shaun Bruce to the city on Wednesday.

BASKETBALL: Shaun Bruce can't wait to have the city's passionate fans on his side when he teams up with the Rockhampton Rockets this season.

The point guard along with Rockets skipper Jimmy Mitchell landed in the Beef Capital on Wednesday afternoon, keen to get down to business.

The talented duo will hit the court with the Rockets in the first pre-season game against Mackay on Saturday night at Hegvold Stadium.

Shaun Bruce playing for the Mackay Meteors. Madolyn Peters

A former QBL MVP, Bruce also has six years experience in the NBL and has just come off a short-term contract with the Adelaide 36ers.

He said he was looking forward to suiting up for the Rockets for the first time.

"I definitely loved coming to play here. We got a few wins and I know they're hard to come by here in Rocky,” he said.

"I feel good about playing here and having the great fans on my side for a change.

"I'm pretty motivated to help Rockhampton be as good as they can and... my individual play will be a big part of that.”

Jimmy Mitchell will lead the Rockets again in 2019. Allan Reinikka ROK280418arockets

Mitchell is back for his third season with the Rockets and assumes the captaincy again.

A proud North Queenslander, he said Rockhampton was like a second home for him.

"I see a lot of what I see at home in Rockhampton. It's the people mainly, it's their heart, it's their humility, it's their sense of community that I love.”

Mitchell said the 2019 Rockets roster boasted plenty of size and firepower.

The Cyclones play Mackay at 5pm on Saturday, with the Rockets in action at 7pm.

The Rockets and Cyclones will open their QBL campaigns against Gladstone in Gladstone on April 27.