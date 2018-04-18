Rockets to take on Power in pre-season game tonight

ON TARGET: McDonald's Rockhampton Rockets shooting guard Ray Willis launches into action against Mackay in the weekend's pre-season trial game.

BASKETBALL: Coach Neal Tweedy says it's a case of "small steps” for the new-look McDonald's Rockhampton Rockets.

"It feels like we've got a new team, and we're trying to put the pieces together,” Tweedy said.

"It's small steps at the moment.

"We're on a steep learning curve, and it always takes time when you bring in a new group.”

The Rockets will hit the court at Hegvold Stadium for their second pre-season game against Gladstone's Port City Power at 7pm today.

Fans got to see the team's two new imports, towering combo guard Malcolm Bernard and dynamic shooting guard Ray Willis, in the first pre-season hit-out against Mackay on Saturday.

The Rockets were beaten by 13 points, while the Frenchville Sports Club Cyclones went down by one in a nail-biter also against Mackay.

Tweedy said his troops were "very clunky, which was to be expected”.

"We've brought in new offensive systems so the players were learning how they will all work,” he said.

"We didn't show anything really defensively either, and were a little exposed in single cover by Mackay's big Cameron Tragardh.

"We will be trying to create some tempo and pick up the pace of the game against Gladstone.”

Bernard was solid in his first outing, finishing with 33 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Tweedy said that foul trouble limited the production from Willis and Jack Lopez, while Trevor Corrigan and Leon Christensen both performed well.

Inspirational captain Jimmy Mitchell returns to the fold on Monday after playing the off-season in England.

The Rockets will be out to better their top-four finish of last year and open their 2018 campaign at home against Logan on Friday, April 27.

Tweedy said it would be a tough first-up game for his troops against a quality southern outfit that boasts the experienced duo of Mitch Young and Michael Cedar.

He is, however, confident this week's pre-season games (the third will be played against Gladstone in Gladstone on Friday) will hold the team in good stead.

"I think getting to play these three games in one week will be very good for us,” he said.

"It would have been nice to have Jimmy here but we know he will be in shape and having been here before know he will slot back in pretty comfortably.

"Hopefully we can have the rest of the team firing after these three pre-season games and ready to go against Logan.”