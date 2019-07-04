Rockets' upcoming triple-header to bolster ladder position

BASKETBALL: After a string of six home games, four of which were wins, the Rockhampton Rockets and Cyclones are back on the road this weekend for a triple-header.

The three-game weekend will see the teams take on Cairns Marlins and Dolphins, Toowoomba Mountaineers and South West Metro Pirates in round 11 of the QBL season.

Rockets' coach Neal Tweedy said the team was sticking to its mantra of focusing on "one game at a time”, and that the inclusion of two key players would give the Rocky side an upper hand.

"It's going to start with Shaun Bruce on the point, he's National League for Cairns and he very much knows the Cairns players and the stadium,” Tweedy said.

"And obviously Jimmy Mitchell, who played as a Cairns junior. It will be like a home court advantage.”

The Rockhampton sides will play three games over three days, kicking off with a Cairns game against the Marlins on Friday night.

"Any time you're playing three games in less than 40 hours, it will be tiring for a group,” Tweedy said.

"But it's one game at a time and that's how we're approaching it.

"We actually got the Cairns game a day early so we can recover and prepare for the next game.

"There will be no excuses for our first game against Cairns, but it will be pretty tough when we play Toowoomba and South West less than 40 hours afterwards.”

After Cairns beat Rockhampton at home in round six, Tweedy said his side has watched the tapes and focused on improving defensively and offensively.

"We just gave up way too many open looks and we will adjust how we defend on the ball and screen action so we can contain their scoring, especially from the three-point line,” he said.

AJ Ogilvy will be unavailable for two weeks, but the team will otherwise be at "full strength”.

"We've had a good week of training and obviously coming off four-straight wins at home we're feeling confident. It was probably the best preparing going into a road trip,” Tweedy said.

Tweedy said a successful weekend could move the team from fifth spot on the QBL ladder into the top four, or potentially bump them down.

Round 11 Draw

Friday July 5: v Cairns at 8.30pm

Saturday July 6: v Toowoomba at 8pm

Sunday July 7: v South West Metro at 2pm