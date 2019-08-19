Menu
SEASON DONE: Capitals' Jacob Wilson and Rockets' Jamaal Robateu
Rockets's 2019 finals campaign dashed by Brisbane Capitals

Jack Evans
19th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
BASKETBALL: The Rockhampton Rockets' 2019 finals campaign ended in Brisbane over the weekend.

Brisbane Capitals proved too strong at home for the Rockhampton side, snatching a 105-90 win.

On paper, the Rockets posed stiff competition for the first-seeded Capitals, leading in two-point shots made and defensive rebounds.

But coach Neal Tweedy's concerns were realised.

Last week Tweedy said shutting down Capitals' Jacon Cadee and Will Magnay would "stop the Capitals engine”, but with 56 points between the two, it appears the plans did not work.

Rockets' scorecard tells a story of scoring trouble with only three players able to make a double-digit impact.

Jamaal Robateau and Shaun Bruce made the biggest impact for the Rockets, Bruce with 24 points, and Robateau bagged 25.

