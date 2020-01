Ebony Gottschleigh, Emma Reynolds, Jacinda Alley, Claudia-Joy Pratt, Ailia Dow, Malihah Brunello, Khaleesi Ninness and Isabella O'Donnell invite you to the Rockhampton Academy of Dancing's Open Day on Saturday

The Rockhampton Academy of Dancing’s first Open Day will be held this Saturday at the studio at 173 East Street (above City Print Works).

You are invited to join the dance students from 10am and 12 noon and enjoy a free sausage sizzle and icy cups. The school will turn 40 next year.