Rockhampton accountant's 35 fraud-related charges

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
20th Aug 2018 4:27 AM
A ROCKHAMPTON accountant is facing 35 fraud-related charges after allegedly falsifying business records.

Kevin John Harker's charges were mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday where the court heard there were 16 witnesses in Brisbane and four in Rockhampton involving eight business entities.

Commonwealth prosecutor Gabriel Perry said the alleged amounts added up to about $85,500 and the alleged offending period was between March 1, 2011 to November 2012.

Mr Harker did not appear in court on Tuesday. His charges were transferred to Brisbane Magistrates Court where most witnesses, plus his lawyers, were based.

The matters will next be mentioned in Brisbane on November 16.

