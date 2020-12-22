Rockhampton accounting firm goes into liquidation

Business graphs with australian dollars, magnifier, pen and calculator

Business graphs with australian dollars, magnifier, pen and calculator

A Rockhampton accounting firm has been placed into liquidation.

Taurus Accounting, which is registered to a Cambridge St, The Range, address, was issued the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) liquidation notice on Monday.

The company is a chartered accountant and chartered tax advisor firm, specialising in small to medium enterprises and was registered in 2016.

A Brisbane firm, Pilot Partners, has been appointed as liquidators.

Liquidator Nigel Markey advised the company ceased trading on December 18 and he was investigating its affairs and the circumstances leading to its cessation.

Creditors with claims against the company are to contact Pilot Partners.

No other information is available as proceedings are still in early stages.