Rockhampton AFL club receives $300k investment

AUSSIE RULES: Rockhampton AFL have had a significant boost, after receiving a $300,000 State Government investment yesterday.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the investment would go towards building a new clubhouse for Rockhampton Panthers and an upgrade of the club's change rooms.

O'Rourke said that it was important to encourage regional participation in sport.

"The great thing about Rockhampton is you never know what sporting legend will be created next,” he said.

"It's my hope that through investment like this, we will find more star athletes that can fly the flag for our region.”

Panthers president Shannon Roati and committee member Sam Gudgeon highlighted the impact flooding has had on the grounds and facilities.

"Panthers have made a number of funding applications over the years to source additional financial support to upgrade amenities for its players and visitors to the club and we are elated to hear of this success,” Roati said.

"We are extremely excited to receive this funding which will mean that we can build a new clubhouse to cater for the needs of our members as our current premises was built in 1980s.

"The construction of a new clubhouse will see our club continue to grow from its current membership of 255 members and the design of the new facilities will lessen the burden of clean up on our volunteers after any lower level flooding from the Fitzroy River during a flood event.”