Rockhampton and Keppel are still wondering 'Where's Tim?'

MISSING: State Opposition leader and would-be Premier Tim Nicholls is still yet to visit Rockhampton or Keppel after almost four weeks of this election campaign. Blake Antrobus

That's the score if you're counting at home in Rockhampton and Keppel for the number of times the Premier has visited our region compared to the Opposition Leader.

That is despite assurances made by LNP politicians last week that the would-be Premier and LNP leader Mr Tim Nicholls was very fond of Rockhampton, he had a Beef Week hat and he'd be here in "a couple of days”.

We are now 25 days into the campaign and with one day to go until the election, the chances are looking decidedly grim that Tim will be making an appearance.

Queensland Senator Murray Watt, Labor's Keppel candidate Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton's candidate Barry O'Rourke pondered why Mr Nicholls has been absent from this area.

"I have no idea why he has not been here, where we have seen the Premier here twice during this four week period,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"We can see the difference in commitment to this region, you've got to wonder.”

Mrs Lauga found it incredibly interesting that the man who wants to be the Premier of Queensland has been everywhere else except Central Queensland.

"I think it just goes to show just exactly what he thinks of this region - he doesn't care,” she said.

Senator Watt produced a cow poster prop showing the cuts of meat on a cow to represent the various cuts to Rockhampton made under the former Newman-Nicholls government.

"This is why Tim Nicholls doesn't want to come to Rockhampton, he cut road funding by $63m, cut 56 road workers, $2.5m from community health groups and 288 front line jobs,” Mr Watt said.

"These are the cuts in the Beef Capital of Australia that Tim Nicholls does not want to front up to and that's why he hasn't got the guts to come into town and face up to people.”

Yesterday Tim Nicholl's office defended his absence saying he had been to Central Queensland - to Emerald.

"The claims LNP Leader Tim Nicholls has snubbed Central Queensland are baseless and false,” an LNP spokesman said.

"In fact, Mr Nicholls announced the LNP's comprehensive Agriculture and Resources policies in Emerald less than a week ago.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk certainly didn't use her recent visit to fully explain to workers her countless backflips on Adani that has placed Rockhampton's fly-in, fly-out hub and the associated jobs in jeopardy.”

The spokesman said it was also worth noting that Labor have failed to announce any policies surrounding agriculture or resources - two of the biggest sectors in Central Queensland.

"The LNP understands that the agriculture and resources sectors form the fabric of Central Queensland and provide the region with thousands of local jobs and countless opportunities,” he said.

"Furthermore, in the first week of the campaign the LNP announced our commitment to build the Rookwood Weir, something Annastacia Palaszczuk won't do because she is addicted to inner-city Green votes.

"We also announced our $60m Beef Roads and $80m Better Bridges program in the second week of the campaign - two major programs that will see much-needed infrastructure built right across Central Queensland.

"The LNP also said Labor would run a fear and smear campaign because they have no positive record to run on.”

The spokesman said yesterday, we learnt that Annastacia Palaszczuk would slug Central Queenslanders with four new taxes to fund her election promises.

"Our Rockhampton candidate Douglas Rodgers and Keppel candidate Peter Blundell have done a fantastic job providing an alternative for voters who are sick to death of being taken for granted by Annastacia Palaszczuk and Labor,” he said.

"Mr Rodgers and Mr Blundell have been supported on the hustings by LNP Deputy Leader Deb Frecklington and countless members of the LNP shadow ministry, so to say the LNP has neglected Central Queensland is utter rubbish.”