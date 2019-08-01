Rockhampton angler tells of monster catch

GOTCHA: Tom Benham landed this personal best shovel-nose shark at Findlay's Reef last Saturday.

ROCKHAMPTON angler Tom Benham has been casting a line most weekends for 10 years but he's never caught a shovel-nose shark this big before.

The apprentice electrician landed the prized 2.2-metre catch at Findlay's Reef off the Capricorn Coast last Saturday after an epic 45-minute fight on light tackle.

Findlay's is a patch of rubble and reef, between North Keppel Island and the mainland, which attracts all sorts of fish from reef species to just about every tropical water pelagic.

"We were out there chasing black jew and mackerel and I originally thought it was a big black jew,” Tom said.

"It put up a good fight, I tell you I was feeling it the next day.

"We couldn't see what it was until it was right under the boat.

"It wasn't what we were chasing so I was a bit heartbroken, but it was still cool to catch.”

Tom and his fishing buddies, brother Sam Benham and mate Matt Dowling, mainly had light gear and after this trip they'll consider upgrading their tackle boxes.

"I caught the shovelie on a two to four kilogram fishing rod and 20 pound line,” Tom said.

"We took full advantage of the beautiful, calm weather, and we got a heap of mackerel, but we lost a few unstoppables with our pretty light gear out there.”

Tom said he caught the monster shovel-nose shark using a mackerel fillet/strip for bait.

After some quick snaps the big beauty was released to fight another day.

