Rockhampton art gallery home to four new pieces

GOLD AWARD: Artist Richard Bell was announced as the 2018 Gold Award winner at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

FOUR new artworks have been added to Rockhampton Art Gallery's collection, following the success of the prestigious Gold Award.

The Gold Award was won by Richard Bell for his work, Untitled 2018.

The award prize is valued at $50,000 and the acquisition of the winning artwork to the Rockhampton Art Gallery collection.

Three additional artworks from finalists of The Gold Award have also be accepted to be added.

The artworks are:

Tony Albert, All that glitters..., 2018, represented by Sullivan+Strumpf for $66,000.

Dale Frank, Jesse, a bar manager at Penrith, 2018, represented by Roslyn Oxley Gallery, for $60,000.

Richard Lewer, Confessions 2016-2017, represented by Sullivan+Strumpf, for $25,000.

"Each artwork acquisition has been generously negotiated for a highly competitive purchase price,” the council report reads.

"This negotiated price has been made possible through strong relationships with donors, artists and galleries.”

There have been donations for the works and the total costs of the acquisitions has been reduced to $97,000.

They will be funded from the Rockhampton Art Gallery Acquisition Fund ($64,000) and Rockhampton Art Gallery Gift Fund ($33,000).

The Acquisition Fund is for acquisition of artwork to add to the gallery's nationally significant collection, while the Gift Fund is a trust account held by Rockhampton Regional Council which is funded through public donations.

In the last three years, The Gold Award has contributed 12 artworks to the collection, adding a value of $444,550.

The Rockhampton Art Gallery collection is regarded as one of the finest in regional Australia.

Former mayor Rex Pilbeam built up the collection in the 70s and it has been added to by the gallery's directors and curators over the years.

The collection features works by significant Australian artists such as Arthur Boyd, Sidney Nolan, John Olsen, David Aspden, Charles Blackman, Grace Cossington-Smith, Vida, Lahey, Judy Cassab, Noel Counihan, Lloyd Rees, Clifton Pugh, Jeffrey Smart and Brett Whiteley, William Robinson, Robert Juniper, Jon Cattapan and Ken Done.

The Gold Award, a national invitation painting award with a prize of $50,000, was made possible through a generous bequest from the Estate of Moya Gold.