Cattle in the selling pens at CQLX Gracemere.
Rockhampton beef industry robust despite COVID-19 rumours

Jack Evans
23rd Mar 2020 12:40 PM
Despite rumours circulating that Teys Australia has halted work at its Rockhampton abattoir, the company has said it is business as usual.

A spokesman said the ­rumours were just that and apart from a few extra measures to accommodate social distancing and cleanliness, the Rockhampton plant would be working as per usual.

The spokesman also said there were contingency plans in place that would allow meat production to continue should the situatiuon worsen.

Unlike many other sectors, the meat processing industry is considered essential and can operate in a time when others have been forced to close shop.

Measures include the implementation of rolling lunch breaks to avoid staff from gathering in large groups.

So too is the CQLX saleyards in Gracemere which will run sales on Wednesday as it does every week.

Operations manager Gavin Tickle said there were no plans to stop sales.

“Nothing’s changed, we’ll keep going as usual,” he said.

He said so far, prices had not been affected by the pandemic.

“Prices haven’t been affected at all; the market is still going strong,” Mr Tickle said.

Last Wednesday, 5077 head went under the hammer at Gracemere with many fetching prices above the market average.

