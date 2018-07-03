Rockhampton being promoted as a tourism hub internationally

TOURISM HUB: Images used in an international magazine promoting Rockhampton. The city is being marketed for it's trophy fishing, mountain biking, fine dining and heritage tours as a must-visit Queensland destination.

ROCKHAMPTON is scaling its way up in the international flight magazine ranks with the Beef Capital featured in Fiji Airlines's July edition.

This follows a similar feature in May when QantasLink Spirit magazine did individual profiles on six well-known Rockhampton identities.

Fiji Airlines's 1000-word feature highlights the region's strengths - both old and new, and attractions.

The introduction of the article, written by Rockhampton Regional Council's Coordinator, Media and Communication, Matt Mansfield, says the following:

"Famously known as the Beef Capital of Australia, Rockhampton's reputation is slowly changing from country town to must-visit Queensland destination. Trophy fishing, mountain biking, fine dining and heritage tours are all on offer as the region embraces its strengths from outback to ocean.”

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the four-page spread was another sign Rockhampton was becoming an increasingly attractive holiday destination for visitors.

She said it was fantastic to see another airline profiling the area just a few months from the Qantas magazine showcase.

"There's no doubt that word is starting to get out about Rockhampton and all we have to offer,” Cr Strelow said.

"Events like the recent World Fishing Day live stream are cementing our place as the home of barramundi while major events like River Festival are setting a new standard each year.”

Cr Strelow said the value of articles like this could not be underestimated.

Potentially, they reach new audiences and "plant the seeds for people who will be flying home and already planning their next holiday”.

"It's only been in the last couple of years Rockhampton has started to really sell its potential to tourists and increase the visibility of all that our wonderful region has to offer and we are starting to see the benefits,” she said.

"From mountain biking down Mount Archer to four-wheel driving in Mount Morgan, visiting Queensland's only baby chimpanzee, or catching the fish of a lifetime, Rockhampton caters for all visitors.”

Cr Strelow commended the work of the Advance Rockhampton marketing and tourism team for their very proactive marketing with "freshness and energy”.

"Every piece of research that's been done about economic growth within Australia has highlighted tourism as a prime target,” Cr Strelow said.

"When we really turned the spotlight on our own assets we have found a very positive response from visitors.”

Rockhampton Regional Council has recognised tourism has great potential with the latest proposed budget currently before council including an extra $400,000 for new tourism marketing.

This marketing focuses on the drive market and marketing directly to Australia bound international visitors.

