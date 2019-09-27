Menu
Rockhampton blanketed in smoke with fire burning in the east

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
27th Sep 2019 1:04 PM
ROCKHAMPTON is blanketed in a thick coat of smoke, with a fire burning east of the Beef Capital at Keppel Sands.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews are currently on scene at a vegetation fire burning near the cricket ground on Keppel Sands Rd, Keppel Sands.

Crews are working to contain the fire which is posing no threat to property at this time.

The fire was first reported at about 9pm last night.

Nearby areas, including Keppel Sands, Coowonga and Joskeleigh, may be affected by a smoke haze.

A QFES spokesperson said the smoke blanketing Rockhampton could also be caused by the blaze, with no other fires noted around the city.

Residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

